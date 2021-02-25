Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $113.00 and last traded at $113.52. 1,143,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 526,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $130,899.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 331.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,400,000 after buying an additional 1,027,156 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after buying an additional 634,213 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after buying an additional 332,373 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

