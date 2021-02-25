H Hays Lindsley Sells 15,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director H Hays Lindsley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,427,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 364,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,615. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,367.41 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.08 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trupanion by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.