Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $130.62 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.