Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) (CVE:HMT) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) (CVE:HMT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.80, but opened at C$0.70. Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$86.27 million and a PE ratio of 19.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) (CVE:HMT)

Halmont Properties Corporation invests in real assets in Canada. The company's property portfolio includes commercial, forest, and residential properties. It also invests in securities of companies holding property, and energy and infrastructure assets. As of December 31, 2019, the company holds an interest in four heritage commercial buildings, and the ground and second floor premises of a residential condominium complex located in the Toronto Entertainment District.

