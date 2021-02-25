Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.42

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.42 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 1724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

