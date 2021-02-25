Handshake Reaches Market Capitalization of $120.71 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 57.9% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $120.71 million and approximately $713,762.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,893.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.45 or 0.03199707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.98 or 0.00394894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.54 or 0.01067997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.14 or 0.00416822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.28 or 0.00383694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00271217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00023479 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 357,141,163 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

