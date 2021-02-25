Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.341 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

HSNGY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.60. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

