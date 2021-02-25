Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.341 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

HSNGY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.60. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

