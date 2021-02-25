Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,996,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.65% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $126,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HASI traded down $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,326. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

