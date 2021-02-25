Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Trading Down 6%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.26 and last traded at $55.52. Approximately 680,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 800,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.