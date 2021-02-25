Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €152.01 ($178.84).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

HNR1 opened at €142.00 ($167.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €136.27. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

