Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) (LON:HAN) Shares Gap Down to $208.00

Shares of Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) (LON:HAN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.72), but opened at GBX 202 ($2.64). Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.72), with a volume of 23,585 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £249.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

