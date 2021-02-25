Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE) Stock Price Up 20%

Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE) shares rose 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 252,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 109,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE)

Hanwei Energy Services Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and supplies high-pressure fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) pipes and fittings for the oil and gas, salt mining, water transmission, and industrial and infrastructure applications in China, Canada, Kazakhstan, and internationally.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.