Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 258,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 89,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31.

About Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires aircraft rotable equipment for the purpose of leasing; and providing flight equipment financing. As of December 31, 2019, it owns and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.