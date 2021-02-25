HARD Protocol (HARD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.37 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $82.38 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003239 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.03 or 0.00495705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00066773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00082396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.19 or 0.00485986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00071578 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

