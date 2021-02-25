Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Down 5.2%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $35.50. 1,627,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,506,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 150.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

