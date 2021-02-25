Harmony Reaches Market Capitalization of $240.72 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Harmony has a total market cap of $240.72 million and $30.23 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00054889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.14 or 0.00742744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00031025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00036269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061545 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00042281 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,257,274,166 coins and its circulating supply is 9,496,200,166 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

