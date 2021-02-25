Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Harsco worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

