Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Sells $257,460.00 in Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HSC traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

