Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Sells $257,460.00 in Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HSC traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
