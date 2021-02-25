Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. Harsco also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.59-0.76 EPS.

HSC opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus lowered Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

