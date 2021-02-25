Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Trading Down 15.3% on Insider Selling

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) dropped 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 1,081,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 370,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Specifically, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSC shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 64.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

