Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.59-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. Harsco also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.59-0.76 EPS.

HSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of HSC opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

