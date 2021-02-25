Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LVIN) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LVIN) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $27.32. Approximately 11 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.