Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.52. 2,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,106,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,570,000 after acquiring an additional 439,303 shares in the last quarter.

