Hartline Investment Corp Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.95. The stock had a trading volume of 307,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,361. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

