Hartline Investment Corp Purchases New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,621,000. Marriott International accounts for 2.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday. Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

MAR stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,753. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.91 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $157.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

