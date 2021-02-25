Hartline Investment Corp Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock traded down $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $169.30. 5,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,492. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.10.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

