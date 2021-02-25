Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Achieves $126.55 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $126.55 million and $2.35 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $257.83 or 0.00517696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 510,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,821 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

