Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Hasbro worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $80,379,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $50,807,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 21.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 345,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $19,262,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

