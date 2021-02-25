Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend by 42.6% over the last three years.

Shares of HVT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $677.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised their price objective on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

