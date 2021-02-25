Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE HVT.A remained flat at $$37.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 261. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $674.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.34 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.