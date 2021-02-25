Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Hawkins has raised its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hawkins has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hawkins to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of HWKN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 1st.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

