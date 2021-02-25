Hawkwing plc (HNG.L) (LON:HNG) Trading Down 2%

Hawkwing plc (HNG.L) (LON:HNG)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.13 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.13 ($0.08). 24,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 133,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81.

About Hawkwing plc (HNG.L) (LON:HNG)

Hawkwing plc does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an integrated talent representation and sports marketing company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. The company was formerly known as TLA Worldwide plc and changed its name to Hawkwing plc in August 2019. Hawkwing plc was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

