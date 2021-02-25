HC Wainwright Cuts ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target to $32.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EPIX. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 165,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.39 million, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.96.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $10,466,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 119,895 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.