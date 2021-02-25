HC Wainwright Cuts ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target to $32.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EPIX. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 165,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.39 million, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $10,466,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 119,895 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

