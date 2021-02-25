HC Wainwright Raises Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target to $18.00

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Noble Financial increased their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Gevo alerts:

Shares of GEVO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 456,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,825,418. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.