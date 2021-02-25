HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Robert A. Waterman Sells 73,853 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $175.03. 1,207,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,965. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $181.01. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $4,451,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

