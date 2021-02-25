Head to Head Analysis: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) vs. Macau Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MCIM)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Macau Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MCIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MongoDB and Macau Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 3 10 0 2.77 Macau Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

MongoDB presently has a consensus target price of $363.43, suggesting a potential downside of 8.72%. Given MongoDB’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Macau Capital Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of MongoDB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Macau Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MongoDB has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macau Capital Investments has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MongoDB and Macau Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -46.73% -343.82% -13.80% Macau Capital Investments N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MongoDB and Macau Capital Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $421.72 million 56.90 -$175.52 million ($2.36) -168.70 Macau Capital Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Macau Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB.

Summary

Macau Capital Investments beats MongoDB on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Macau Capital Investments Company Profile

Macau Capital Investments, Inc. though its subsidiary offers solid waste and medical waste management services. Its subsidiary includes ECO Medical Waste Holdings, Inc. Macau Capital Investments, Inc. was formerly known as Silicon Valley Research, Inc. and changed its name to Macau Capital Investments, Inc. in March 2008. The company is based in San Jose, California.

