Head-To-Head Analysis: Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) versus Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soliton and Integra LifeSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -13.64 Integra LifeSciences $1.52 billion 3.85 $50.20 million $2.74 25.27

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Soliton has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Soliton and Integra LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 3 0 3.00 Integra LifeSciences 1 5 5 0 2.36

Soliton currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 49.07%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $64.91, suggesting a potential downside of 6.25%. Given Soliton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Soliton is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Soliton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -59.20% -53.93% Integra LifeSciences 4.10% 14.26% 5.77%

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Soliton on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, hydrocephalus management systems, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; and implants and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

