Head-To-Head Comparison: Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) & Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cellcom Israel and Siyata Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 1 0 0 2.00 Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Siyata Mobile has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.92%. Given Siyata Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Siyata Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.07 billion 0.54 -$31.00 million N/A N/A Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Siyata Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Cellcom Israel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel -4.88% -9.40% -2.59% Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Siyata Mobile beats Cellcom Israel on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. operates and maintains a cellular mobile telephone system in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers cellular communications services, such as basic cellular telephony services comprising voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, and conference calling; text and multimedia messaging; and cellular content and data services. It also provides international roaming services; value-added services, such as short message and multimedia messaging; cloud backup; and content services, including Cellcom Volume music, Cellcom TV, and other applications. In addition, the company sells handsets, tablets, streamers, smart watches, and home security cameras, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides internet infrastructure and connectivity services, over-the-top TV services, international long distance services, and landline telephony and transmission services; transmission and data services through fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links; IP switchboard services; and cloud services and data protection products, as well as operates and manages business telecommunication systems to selected business customers and telecommunications operators. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 10.6 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

