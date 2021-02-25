Head to Head Contrast: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) vs. Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Gecina has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gecina and CBRE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $754.39 million 13.50 $1.70 billion N/A N/A CBRE Group $23.89 billion 1.05 $1.28 billion $3.71 20.10

Gecina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBRE Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A CBRE Group 4.48% 16.83% 6.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gecina and CBRE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 0 3 4 0 2.57 CBRE Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

CBRE Group has a consensus price target of $58.17, indicating a potential downside of 22.00%. Given CBRE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Gecina.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Gecina on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: ÂEmpowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spacesÂ. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand, which includes office suites, conference rooms and event space, and communal co-working space for institutional property owners. It also develops residential-led and mixed-use sites in London under the Telford Homes brand; and brokerage services for industrial projects, as well as investment property sales services to its existing appraisal services. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

