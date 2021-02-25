Head-To-Head Survey: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Americold Realty Trust pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Senior Investment Group pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. New Senior Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and New Senior Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust 4.58% 4.42% 2.00% New Senior Investment Group -1.95% -10.76% -1.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and New Senior Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $1.78 billion 4.16 $48.16 million $1.17 30.97 New Senior Investment Group $345.90 million 1.45 $2.01 million $0.67 9.00

Americold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than New Senior Investment Group. New Senior Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Americold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Americold Realty Trust and New Senior Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 New Senior Investment Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.75%. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.61%. Given New Senior Investment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Senior Investment Group is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats New Senior Investment Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

