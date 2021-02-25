Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.15

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 638457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.80.

HWX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 103.21 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.99. The company has a market cap of C$768.47 million and a PE ratio of -47.50.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total value of C$40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 323,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$938,492.20.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

