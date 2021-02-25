Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Holdings Decreased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,468. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.