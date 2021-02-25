Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

HTLD stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Heartland Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 4.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Heartland Express by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

