Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 13,471,247 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 12,944,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after buying an additional 2,577,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,900,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,554,000 after buying an additional 1,673,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after buying an additional 308,777 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after buying an additional 2,258,705 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

