Hector Lima Sells 2,108 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $286,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,765.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.43. The stock had a trading volume of 43,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

