Hedera Hashgraph Trading Down 19.9% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $868.69 million and approximately $117.31 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.27 or 0.00237540 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001969 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009578 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,350,118,049 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

