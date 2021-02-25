HedgeTrade Price Reaches $1.16 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $405.11 million and approximately $50,342.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002637 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00034457 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006022 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014691 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

