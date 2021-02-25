HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its target price raised by Truist from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.18.

NYSE:HEI traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.27. 8,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.52. HEICO has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

