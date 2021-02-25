HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,672. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

