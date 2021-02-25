Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSII. Truist lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HSII stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $733.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.